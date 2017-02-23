Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week Returns

Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week Returns

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Fayetteville Free Weekly

The once defunct Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week has been brought back to life for 2017, and there are high-end events aplenty coming to Bentonville the week of March 1-4. Robin Atkinson, the organization's new CEO, hopes to reinvent the organization as a force for promoting and highlighting the community's designers, brands and boutiques.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Free Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 7 hr mayfly 33,879
Need input Wed World at Large 1
Medical neglect/lack of treatment in Arkansas J... Feb 21 Tommy 2
News Plea is guilty in mailed-threats case Feb 20 George Nunn 1
What Happened to Morgan Nick of Alma, Arkansas? (Jun '07) Feb 17 Derek 63
News House passes measure to block Satanic monument Feb 14 Captain Obvious 2
News Arkansas court weighs future of city's LGBT pro... Feb 13 RalphB 5
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,981 • Total comments across all topics: 279,105,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC