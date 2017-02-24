Miss America Savvy Shields Addresses ...

Miss America Savvy Shields Addresses NWA Go Red Luncheon

15 hrs ago

Guests at the 2017 Northwest Arkansas Go Red Luncheon were treated to a special local speaker, Miss America Savvy Shields . Shields, who won the 2017 Miss America pageant in September, was the keynote speaker at the American Heart Association's annual luncheon and silent auction, which raises money and awareness to fight heart disease.

