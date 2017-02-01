Mike Huckabee: Dem Reaction to Gorsuch 'Laughably Predictable'

President Donald Trump's nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court set off predictable howls of protest from Democratic lawmakers, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee says. "President Trump had barely finished nominating Judge Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court when Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer rushed out a statement condemning him," Huckabee said on his blog MikeHuckabee.com.

