Michael Flynn has nothing to fear from the Logan Act
When news broke that Michael Flynn, President Trump's now-former national security adviser, had discussed U.S. sanctions on Russia with the Russian ambassador before Trump was sworn in, the Logan Act was the federal statute of the moment. The New York Times noted "elevated interest" in the "dusty" law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|DJTa Draft Dodger
|33,801
|What Happened to Morgan Nick of Alma, Arkansas? (Jun '07)
|16 hr
|Derek
|63
|House passes measure to block Satanic monument
|Feb 14
|Captain Obvious
|2
|Arkansas court weighs future of city's LGBT pro...
|Feb 13
|RalphB
|5
|Bennie Holliman
|Feb 7
|Gina
|5
|Emanuel V Alvarez
|Feb 4
|Psych
|1
|Committee approves bill targeting Sharia law
|Feb 3
|guest
|5
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC