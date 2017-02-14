Meanwhile at the legislature: Abortio...

Meanwhile at the legislature: Abortion and ethics

The usual sludge gurgled through the legislature today. The House voted 79-3 to make it a crime for a doctor to perform an abortion for a women moved to terminate a pregnancy on account of sex of the fetus.

