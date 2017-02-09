Lucero heading back to LR, home turf for lead singer

Members of Memphis' Lucero - Brian Venable , Roy Berry, Ben Nichols, John C. Stubblefield and Rick Steff - return to the Rev Room for a Friday show. John C. Stubblefield, the bassist for Memphis' alt-country rockers Lucero, is doing what he has done countless times over the past 18 years in the band -- getting ready to go on tour.

