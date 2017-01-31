LR rabbi's prayer for the strangers

LR rabbi's prayer for the strangers

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

Four days after the White House suspended the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, a Little Rock religious leader stood before the U.S. Senate on Tuesday and offered prayers for those who seek safe haven in this country. Rabbi Barry Block of Congregation B'nai Israel asked that God would guide the lawmakers "to pursue liberty and justice, opportunity and equality for every man, woman and child within our borders, for those who would peacefully seek refuge on our shores, and for each of your children on earth."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 8 min NoManginasAllowed 33,550
News Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14) Mon _Susan_ 22,348
Bennie Holliman Mon Sissy 1
Any one familar with something called gang stal... Mon shirleyknot 2
1995 Chevy s10 5speed idle really high Jan 22 Truck 1
Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move? Jan 14 Movingover 1
Christ Trump Hillary Jan 13 Now_What- 5
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,304 • Total comments across all topics: 278,462,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC