LR rabbi's prayer for the strangers
Four days after the White House suspended the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, a Little Rock religious leader stood before the U.S. Senate on Tuesday and offered prayers for those who seek safe haven in this country. Rabbi Barry Block of Congregation B'nai Israel asked that God would guide the lawmakers "to pursue liberty and justice, opportunity and equality for every man, woman and child within our borders, for those who would peacefully seek refuge on our shores, and for each of your children on earth."
