Leonard Johnson Trust Gives $1M to Arkansas Children's Northwest
The Leonard Johnson Trust is giving $1 million to Arkansas Children's Northwest, the hospital's foundation said Thursday. The money will name the hospital's diagnostic services area in honor of the late Kathleen Johnson, Leonard Johnson's wife of 63 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|19 min
|jynx
|33,696
|Arkansas court weighs future of city's LGBT pro...
|6 hr
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|2
|Bennie Holliman
|Feb 7
|Gina
|5
|Emanuel V Alvarez
|Feb 4
|Psych
|1
|Committee approves bill targeting Sharia law
|Feb 3
|guest
|5
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|Jan 30
|_Susan_
|22,347
|Any one familar with something called gang stal...
|Jan 30
|shirleyknot
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC