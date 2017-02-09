Leonard Johnson Trust Gives $1M to Ar...

Leonard Johnson Trust Gives $1M to Arkansas Children's Northwest

Read more: ArkansasBusiness.com

The Leonard Johnson Trust is giving $1 million to Arkansas Children's Northwest, the hospital's foundation said Thursday.  The money will name the hospital's diagnostic services area in honor of the late Kathleen Johnson, Leonard Johnson's wife of 63 years.

