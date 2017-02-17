Law opens leave bank to new moms
With Gov. Asa Hutchinson's signature Thursday, women working for state agencies were made eligible for four weeks of paid maternity leave. Flanked by expectant mothers and the sponsors of Senate Bill 125, Hutchinson signed what is now Act 182, which allows new mothers to dip into a pool of unused sick leave.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|50 min
|Reality Check
|33,806
|What Happened to Morgan Nick of Alma, Arkansas? (Jun '07)
|Fri
|Derek
|63
|House passes measure to block Satanic monument
|Feb 14
|Captain Obvious
|2
|Arkansas court weighs future of city's LGBT pro...
|Feb 13
|RalphB
|5
|Bennie Holliman
|Feb 7
|Gina
|5
|Emanuel V Alvarez
|Feb 4
|Psych
|1
|Committee approves bill targeting Sharia law
|Feb 3
|guest
|5
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC