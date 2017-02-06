Lady Antebellum coming to the AMP Aug. 5

Lady Antebellum coming to the AMP Aug. 5

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

After spending much of 2016 focused on other projects, country stars Lady Antebellum will release a new album and mount a massive summer tour that will include a stop in Northwest Arkansas in 2017. The group is scheduled to play at the Walmart AMP on Saturday, Aug. 5 with special guests Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 34 min rex martin 33,652
Emanuel V Alvarez Sat Psych 1
Bennie Holliman Feb 4 Pyt 4
News Committee approves bill targeting Sharia law Feb 3 guest 5
News Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14) Jan 30 _Susan_ 22,347
Any one familar with something called gang stal... Jan 30 shirleyknot 2
1995 Chevy s10 5speed idle really high Jan 22 Truck 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,696 • Total comments across all topics: 278,615,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC