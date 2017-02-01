Key legal test approaches for Arkansas LGBT measure
In this Feb. 5, 2015, file photo, Arkansas state Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, speaks about his bill that would prevent local governments from passing their own anti-discrimination laws. Hester's bill eventually became a law that the Arkansas Supreme Court will take up on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|turbodawg
|33,562
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|Mon
|_Susan_
|22,348
|Bennie Holliman
|Mon
|Sissy
|1
|Any one familar with something called gang stal...
|Jan 30
|shirleyknot
|2
|1995 Chevy s10 5speed idle really high
|Jan 22
|Truck
|1
|Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move?
|Jan 14
|Movingover
|1
|Christ Trump Hillary
|Jan 13
|Now_What-
|5
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC