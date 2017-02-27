Just in: Man pleads guilty to killing pedestrian during Little Rock police chase
Jordan Matthew Vandenberghe is shown along with a Little Rock Police Department photograph of the crash scene. Police say Vandenberghe was driving a stolen Nissan Maxima and was fleeing an officer when the car veered off Chicot Road and hit two pedestrians, killing one.
