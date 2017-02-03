Judge bans Arkansas from changing some services for disabled
A Pulaski County judge is banning the state of Arkansas from changing the level of in-home services it provides to seven disabled Medicaid recipients. The seven are suing the state Department of Human Services over changes in how their benefits are determined.
