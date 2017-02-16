Johnny Cash Fest Concert Being Held Near His Boyhood Home
A concert to close out the first Johnny Cash Heritage Festival will take place in an Arkansas field where the music legend picked cotton as a youth. The Jonesboro Sun reports that the October concert will be held in a field adjacent to Johnny Cash 's restored boyhood home in Dyess.
