Japanese group buys several area news...

Japanese group buys several area newspapers in Arkansas

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

A Japanese bank group will acquire several South Arkansas daily and weekly newspapers including papers in Hope, Arkadelphia, Prescott, and Gurdon. SoftBank Group Corp. announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Fortress Invesment Group LLC for about $3.3 billion, according to media reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 4 hr BARNEYII 33,866
Medical neglect/lack of treatment in Arkansas J... 23 hr Tommy 2
News Plea is guilty in mailed-threats case Mon George Nunn 1
What Happened to Morgan Nick of Alma, Arkansas? (Jun '07) Feb 17 Derek 63
News House passes measure to block Satanic monument Feb 14 Captain Obvious 2
News Arkansas court weighs future of city's LGBT pro... Feb 13 RalphB 5
Bennie Holliman Feb 7 Gina 5
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,289 • Total comments across all topics: 279,068,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC