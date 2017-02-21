Japanese group buys several area newspapers in Arkansas
A Japanese bank group will acquire several South Arkansas daily and weekly newspapers including papers in Hope, Arkadelphia, Prescott, and Gurdon. SoftBank Group Corp. announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Fortress Invesment Group LLC for about $3.3 billion, according to media reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|BARNEYII
|33,866
|Medical neglect/lack of treatment in Arkansas J...
|23 hr
|Tommy
|2
|Plea is guilty in mailed-threats case
|Mon
|George Nunn
|1
|What Happened to Morgan Nick of Alma, Arkansas? (Jun '07)
|Feb 17
|Derek
|63
|House passes measure to block Satanic monument
|Feb 14
|Captain Obvious
|2
|Arkansas court weighs future of city's LGBT pro...
|Feb 13
|RalphB
|5
|Bennie Holliman
|Feb 7
|Gina
|5
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC