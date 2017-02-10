Jail guard's slaying death-penalty case
Miller County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Black said Thursday that her office intends to seek the death penalty for an Arkansas prison inmate accused of beating one female guard to death and seriously injuring another at the Miller County jail in December.
