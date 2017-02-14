In Texas: A tort reform lesson

In Texas: A tort reform lesson

13 hrs ago

A Senate committee today is considering the proposed constitutional amendment to blow a hole in the ability to sue over personal damage s by placing limits on damage awards and attorney fees. Texas had so-called "tort reform" for years.

