Immigrant teen out on bond, Searcy-bound

9 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

The 18-year-old female immigrant whose arrest 10 days earlier intensified confusion about how federal authorities are enforcing immigration law was released from jail Monday afternoon. Tatiana Jaco-Alvarez was to be reunited with her family, with whom she will live in Searcy during her pending immigration court case as an unaccompanied migrant child.

