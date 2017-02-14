Huckabee: Trump-Bashing Media Hype Ma...

Huckabee: Trump-Bashing Media Hype Machine Just Won't Quit

Read more: News Max

Mike Huckabee believes the American media has it out for Donald Trump - by delivering a non-stop feed of negativity about the newly-seated president. "The news media have become a 24/7 anti-Trump outrage-generating machine," the former Arkansas governor wrote Monday on his Facebook page.

