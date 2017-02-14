Huckabee: Trump-Bashing Media Hype Machine Just Won't Quit
Mike Huckabee believes the American media has it out for Donald Trump - by delivering a non-stop feed of negativity about the newly-seated president. "The news media have become a 24/7 anti-Trump outrage-generating machine," the former Arkansas governor wrote Monday on his Facebook page.
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|12 hr
|BARNEYII
|33,777
|House passes measure to block Satanic monument
|Tue
|Captain Obvious
|2
|Arkansas court weighs future of city's LGBT pro...
|Feb 13
|RalphB
|5
|Bennie Holliman
|Feb 7
|Gina
|5
|Emanuel V Alvarez
|Feb 4
|Psych
|1
|Committee approves bill targeting Sharia law
|Feb 3
|guest
|5
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|Jan 30
|_Susan_
|22,347
