Huckabee: Springsteen Apes Dixie Chicks with Trump Trash-Talk

Bruce Springsteen's quip that he's "embarrassed" to be an American under President Donald Trump was likely influenced by the Dixie Chicks who once told fans how "ashamed" they were by President George W. Bush, Mike Huckabee says. "Bruce Springsteen must be taking career advice from the Dixie Chicks," the former Arkansas governor and Trump supporter said Tuesday on his Facebook page .

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.