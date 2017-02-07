Huckabee: Springsteen Apes Dixie Chicks with Trump Trash-Talk
Bruce Springsteen's quip that he's "embarrassed" to be an American under President Donald Trump was likely influenced by the Dixie Chicks who once told fans how "ashamed" they were by President George W. Bush, Mike Huckabee says. "Bruce Springsteen must be taking career advice from the Dixie Chicks," the former Arkansas governor and Trump supporter said Tuesday on his Facebook page .
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|BARNEYII
|33,673
|Bennie Holliman
|15 hr
|Gina
|5
|Emanuel V Alvarez
|Feb 4
|Psych
|1
|Committee approves bill targeting Sharia law
|Feb 3
|guest
|5
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|Jan 30
|_Susan_
|22,347
|Any one familar with something called gang stal...
|Jan 30
|shirleyknot
|2
|1995 Chevy s10 5speed idle really high
|Jan 22
|Truck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC