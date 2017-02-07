House passes measure to block Satanic monument
The House yesterday passed Rep. Kim Hammer 's House Bill 1273 , which would halt consideration of new monuments on the Capitol grounds unless they're first approved by the legislature. The bill appears to be aimed at the Satanic Temple , a religious group that is unpopular among lawmakers at the Capitol.
