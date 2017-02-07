House passes measure to block Satanic...

House passes measure to block Satanic monument

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

The House yesterday passed Rep. Kim Hammer 's House Bill 1273 , which would halt consideration of new monuments on the Capitol grounds unless they're first approved by the legislature. The bill appears to be aimed at the Satanic Temple , a religious group that is unpopular among lawmakers at the Capitol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 16 hr BARNEYII 33,673
Bennie Holliman Tue Gina 5
Emanuel V Alvarez Feb 4 Psych 1
News Committee approves bill targeting Sharia law Feb 3 guest 5
News Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14) Jan 30 _Susan_ 22,347
Any one familar with something called gang stal... Jan 30 shirleyknot 2
1995 Chevy s10 5speed idle really high Jan 22 Truck 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,578 • Total comments across all topics: 278,672,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC