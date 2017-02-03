House panel OKs bill limiting tanning
Arkansans younger than 18 would be unable to use tanning beds without a doctor's prescription under a bill passed through an Arkansas House committee Thursday. Currently, anyone younger than 18 needs a parent's consent to use a tanning bed for nonmedical purposes.
