House panel OKs bill limiting tanning

16 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

Arkansans younger than 18 would be unable to use tanning beds without a doctor's prescription under a bill passed through an Arkansas House committee Thursday. Currently, anyone younger than 18 needs a parent's consent to use a tanning bed for nonmedical purposes.

