Hold detainees, senators urge

Hold detainees, senators urge

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: NWAonline

Arkansas' two U.S. senators are urging the White House to block the release of any more prisoners housed at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., questions Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as she testifies in front of the Senate Banking Committee in Washington, Tuesday... In a letter signed by U.S. Sens. John Boozman, Tom Cotton and nine of their Republican colleagues, the lawmakers urged President Donald Trump to increase the number of suspected terrorists who are housed at the U.S. naval station and to suspend a board that weighs whether to release the detainees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Happened to Morgan Nick of Alma, Arkansas? (Jun '07) 16 min Derek 63
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 3 hr Guest 33,789
News House passes measure to block Satanic monument Feb 14 Captain Obvious 2
News Arkansas court weighs future of city's LGBT pro... Feb 13 RalphB 5
Bennie Holliman Feb 7 Gina 5
Emanuel V Alvarez Feb 4 Psych 1
News Committee approves bill targeting Sharia law Feb 3 guest 5
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,058 • Total comments across all topics: 278,934,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC