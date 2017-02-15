Hold detainees, senators urge
Arkansas' two U.S. senators are urging the White House to block the release of any more prisoners housed at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., questions Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as she testifies in front of the Senate Banking Committee in Washington, Tuesday... In a letter signed by U.S. Sens. John Boozman, Tom Cotton and nine of their Republican colleagues, the lawmakers urged President Donald Trump to increase the number of suspected terrorists who are housed at the U.S. naval station and to suspend a board that weighs whether to release the detainees.
