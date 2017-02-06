Hester bill would allow sale of wine in grocery stores
Sen. Bart Hester today filed a bill to allow the sale of wine from any winery in grocery stores. Under current law, only wine from small-farm wineries and Arkansas wineries is allowed to be sold in grocery stores.
