Hester bill would allow sale of wine in grocery stores

13 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Sen. Bart Hester today filed a bill to allow the sale of wine from any winery in grocery stores. Under current law, only wine from small-farm wineries and Arkansas wineries is allowed to be sold in grocery stores.

