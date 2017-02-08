Heather Baker Named Publisher of AY, Arkansas Money & Politics
Heather Baker, the former publisher of the auto-buying guide Drive Arkansas and several Arkansas Times publications, is the new publisher at Vowell Media in Little Rock, owned by Vicki Vowell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|Reality Check
|33,674
|Bennie Holliman
|Tue
|Gina
|5
|Emanuel V Alvarez
|Feb 4
|Psych
|1
|Committee approves bill targeting Sharia law
|Feb 3
|guest
|5
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|Jan 30
|_Susan_
|22,347
|Any one familar with something called gang stal...
|Jan 30
|shirleyknot
|2
|1995 Chevy s10 5speed idle really high
|Jan 22
|Truck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC