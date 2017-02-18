Hatfield remembered for his art and generosity
Hatfield, 91, was a longtime resident of Faulkner County, a decorated World War II veteran and an art professor at the University of Central Arkansas for 37 years until his retirement in 1985. Hatfield was an accomplished artist who worked in a variety of media including watercolor, oil, acrylic and sculpture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|45 min
|President suggest...
|33,827
|What Happened to Morgan Nick of Alma, Arkansas? (Jun '07)
|Fri
|Derek
|63
|House passes measure to block Satanic monument
|Feb 14
|Captain Obvious
|2
|Arkansas court weighs future of city's LGBT pro...
|Feb 13
|RalphB
|5
|Bennie Holliman
|Feb 7
|Gina
|5
|Emanuel V Alvarez
|Feb 4
|Psych
|1
|Committee approves bill targeting Sharia law
|Feb 3
|guest
|5
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC