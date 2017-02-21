Groups urge end to life sentences for...

Groups urge end to life sentences for juveniles

A rally at the Capitol today will include groups backing proposed legislation to end life-without-parole sentences for juveniles. The bill, SB 294, will be before a Senate committee Wednesday.

