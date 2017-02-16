Governor reiterates view that state doesn't need 'bathroom bill'
The governor reiterated his view that Arkansas does not need a so-called bathroom bill at a Thursday news conference. Senate Bill 346 was filed Tuesday by Sen. Greg Standridge, R-Russellville, and Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch.
