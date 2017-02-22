Government efficiency on display at W...

Government efficiency on display at War Memorial Stadium

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

GOVERNMENT EFFICIENCY: A big state carpool was on hand for the governor's announcement of the newly efficient operation of War Memorial Stadium by the Parks and Tourism Department. Gov. Asa Hutchinson today signed bills that he touted as efficiency measures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need input 5 hr World at Large 1
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 5 hr guest 33,874
Medical neglect/lack of treatment in Arkansas J... Tue Tommy 2
News Plea is guilty in mailed-threats case Feb 20 George Nunn 1
What Happened to Morgan Nick of Alma, Arkansas? (Jun '07) Feb 17 Derek 63
News House passes measure to block Satanic monument Feb 14 Captain Obvious 2
News Arkansas court weighs future of city's LGBT pro... Feb 13 RalphB 5
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,368 • Total comments across all topics: 279,082,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC