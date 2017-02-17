Golden Suns tennis tames Golden Lions
The Arkansas Tech Golden Suns tennis team put together a dominating performance in its second match of the season against Arkansas-Pine Bluff , winning 7-0 Thursday afternoon in Pine Bluff. The Golden Suns will hit the road this weekend for a trio of non-conference matchups with Newman, Missouri Western, and Maryville at the MWSU Winter Invitational in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|7 hr
|Reality Check
|33,816
|What Happened to Morgan Nick of Alma, Arkansas? (Jun '07)
|Fri
|Derek
|63
|House passes measure to block Satanic monument
|Feb 14
|Captain Obvious
|2
|Arkansas court weighs future of city's LGBT pro...
|Feb 13
|RalphB
|5
|Bennie Holliman
|Feb 7
|Gina
|5
|Emanuel V Alvarez
|Feb 4
|Psych
|1
|Committee approves bill targeting Sharia law
|Feb 3
|guest
|5
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC