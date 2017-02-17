Golden Suns tennis tames Golden Lions

Golden Suns tennis tames Golden Lions

The Arkansas Tech Golden Suns tennis team put together a dominating performance in its second match of the season against Arkansas-Pine Bluff , winning 7-0 Thursday afternoon in Pine Bluff. The Golden Suns will hit the road this weekend for a trio of non-conference matchups with Newman, Missouri Western, and Maryville at the MWSU Winter Invitational in St. Joseph, Missouri.

