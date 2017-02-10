German sub hits, POWs herald war
Reporting that President Woodrow Wilson had severed ties with Germany and a German submarine had sunk an American merchant ship, the Housatonic, the Arkansas Gazette fi lled a huge chunk of its front page with the American flag on Feb. 4, 1917. Old News reads newspaper archives from about 100 years ago, and 100 years ago today, the Arkansas Legislature was two weeks away from allowing women to vote in political primaries.
