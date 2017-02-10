German sub hits, POWs herald war

German sub hits, POWs herald war

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

Reporting that President Woodrow Wilson had severed ties with Germany and a German submarine had sunk an American merchant ship, the Housatonic, the Arkansas Gazette fi lled a huge chunk of its front page with the American flag on Feb. 4, 1917. Old News reads newspaper archives from about 100 years ago, and 100 years ago today, the Arkansas Legislature was two weeks away from allowing women to vote in political primaries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 41 min Michael 33,748
News Arkansas court weighs future of city's LGBT pro... 6 hr RalphB 5
News House passes measure to block Satanic monument Feb 10 Kirk Koebass 1
Bennie Holliman Feb 7 Gina 5
Emanuel V Alvarez Feb 4 Psych 1
News Committee approves bill targeting Sharia law Feb 3 guest 5
News Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14) Jan 30 _Susan_ 22,347
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,125 • Total comments across all topics: 278,824,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC