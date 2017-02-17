Future Agents course will be held by ...

Future Agents course will be held by FBI out of Little Rock

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

When a high school guidance counselor asks a student what career path he or she is interested in, some will say "firefighter" or "astronaut," ''pilot" or "journalist." But for the select few who might say "FBI field agent," there's a program designed specifically for them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 12 min Thank You Barney 33,839
Medical neglect/lack of treatment in Arkansas J... 12 hr disenchat 1
What Happened to Morgan Nick of Alma, Arkansas? (Jun '07) Feb 17 Derek 63
News House passes measure to block Satanic monument Feb 14 Captain Obvious 2
News Arkansas court weighs future of city's LGBT pro... Feb 13 RalphB 5
Bennie Holliman Feb 7 Gina 5
Emanuel V Alvarez Feb 4 Psych 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,356 • Total comments across all topics: 279,001,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC