Future Agents course will be held by FBI out of Little Rock
When a high school guidance counselor asks a student what career path he or she is interested in, some will say "firefighter" or "astronaut," ''pilot" or "journalist." But for the select few who might say "FBI field agent," there's a program designed specifically for them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|12 min
|Thank You Barney
|33,839
|Medical neglect/lack of treatment in Arkansas J...
|12 hr
|disenchat
|1
|What Happened to Morgan Nick of Alma, Arkansas? (Jun '07)
|Feb 17
|Derek
|63
|House passes measure to block Satanic monument
|Feb 14
|Captain Obvious
|2
|Arkansas court weighs future of city's LGBT pro...
|Feb 13
|RalphB
|5
|Bennie Holliman
|Feb 7
|Gina
|5
|Emanuel V Alvarez
|Feb 4
|Psych
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC