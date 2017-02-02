Frederick Douglass finally comes to a...

Frederick Douglass finally comes to attention of White House

13 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

It just can't go unremarked on the Arkansas Blog that the president of the United States. speaking at a Black History Month gathering, gave praise to Frederick Douglass by saying he "is an example of somebody who's done an amazing job and is getting recognized more and more, I notice."

