Following the GIF scandal in Northwest Arkansas

3 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette continued this weekend to explore details of how Arkansas legislators guided state surplus money - the General Improvement Fund - to nonprofit enterprises in sketchy ways. It was criminal in the case of former state Rep. Micah Neal, who's pleaded guilty to taking kickbacks from the money he guided to various recipients.

