Following the GIF scandal in Northwest Arkansas
The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette continued this weekend to explore details of how Arkansas legislators guided state surplus money - the General Improvement Fund - to nonprofit enterprises in sketchy ways. It was criminal in the case of former state Rep. Micah Neal, who's pleaded guilty to taking kickbacks from the money he guided to various recipients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 min
|BARNEYII
|33,847
|Medical neglect/lack of treatment in Arkansas J...
|Sun
|disenchat
|1
|What Happened to Morgan Nick of Alma, Arkansas? (Jun '07)
|Feb 17
|Derek
|63
|House passes measure to block Satanic monument
|Feb 14
|Captain Obvious
|2
|Arkansas court weighs future of city's LGBT pro...
|Feb 13
|RalphB
|5
|Bennie Holliman
|Feb 7
|Gina
|5
|Emanuel V Alvarez
|Feb 4
|Psych
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC