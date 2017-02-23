Fight in progress on election oversight

Bubbling at the Capitol this week is a legislative effort - a chief instigator is Sen. Bryan King - to end the autonomy of the state Election Commission and put it in the office of Secretary of State Mark Martin. The legislation would create an investigative staff in the secretary of state's office.

