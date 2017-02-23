Fight in progress on election oversight
Bubbling at the Capitol this week is a legislative effort - a chief instigator is Sen. Bryan King - to end the autonomy of the state Election Commission and put it in the office of Secretary of State Mark Martin. The legislation would create an investigative staff in the secretary of state's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|57 min
|BARNEYII
|33,879
|Need input
|13 hr
|World at Large
|1
|Medical neglect/lack of treatment in Arkansas J...
|Tue
|Tommy
|2
|Plea is guilty in mailed-threats case
|Feb 20
|George Nunn
|1
|What Happened to Morgan Nick of Alma, Arkansas? (Jun '07)
|Feb 17
|Derek
|63
|House passes measure to block Satanic monument
|Feb 14
|Captain Obvious
|2
|Arkansas court weighs future of city's LGBT pro...
|Feb 13
|RalphB
|5
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC