Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-LGBT Supreme Court ruling

13 hrs ago

FOR FAYETTEVILLE: Demonstrators such as Cynthia Nance stood up for love Friday evening after the Supreme Court held the city's anti-discrimination ordinance was in conflict with state law. The Arkansas Supreme Court ruling that said a Fayetteville civil rights ordinance to protect LGB T people ran afoul of a state law meant to protect LGBT discrimination prompted a demonstration in favor of the ordinance in Fayetteville.

