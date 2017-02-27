Family Upset About New Arkansas Senat...

Family Upset About New Arkansas Senate Bill 294

The family of Barbara Thompson said they do not want Senate Bill 294 to pass that would eliminate the life in prison without parole sentencing for minors. Barbara Thompson was killed in 1986 after Christopher Segerstrom raped her with a stick and then killed her with a stone.

