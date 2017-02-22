Family Council decries 'mental abuse'...

Family Council decries 'mental abuse' opt-out for covenant marriages

Read more: Arkansas Times

The Senate Judiciary Committee meets this morning on the House-passed bill by Rep. Nelda Speaks of Mountain Home to add mental abuse as a ground for divorce under the covenant marriage act of 2001. Covenant marriage was a gimmick dreamed up by fundamentalists , but adopted in only three states.

