Fake news stings Tom Cotton
Laughter is the best medicine, they say, and satirist Andy Borowitz has been having a field day in The New Yorker skewering Republicans with fake news article that, sometimes, verge perilously close to reality. Today, he uses U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton to make fun of Republicans running from public meetings.
