Ex-Arkansas sheriff's deputy faces ne...

Ex-Arkansas sheriff's deputy faces new charge in sexual assault of teen girl

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

A former Benton County sheriff's deputy was charged with another count of sexually assaulting a teenage girl, accused of frisking her during traffic stops in 2015, according to court documents. Lloyd Sean Chandler is awaiting trial on charges of first-degree sexual assault -- involving the same girl -- and distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 3 hr Thank You Barney 33,862
Medical neglect/lack of treatment in Arkansas J... 4 hr Tommy 2
News Plea is guilty in mailed-threats case Mon George Nunn 1
What Happened to Morgan Nick of Alma, Arkansas? (Jun '07) Feb 17 Derek 63
News House passes measure to block Satanic monument Feb 14 Captain Obvious 2
News Arkansas court weighs future of city's LGBT pro... Feb 13 RalphB 5
Bennie Holliman Feb 7 Gina 5
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,017 • Total comments across all topics: 279,049,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC