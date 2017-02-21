Ex-Arkansas sheriff's deputy faces new charge in sexual assault of teen girl
A former Benton County sheriff's deputy was charged with another count of sexually assaulting a teenage girl, accused of frisking her during traffic stops in 2015, according to court documents. Lloyd Sean Chandler is awaiting trial on charges of first-degree sexual assault -- involving the same girl -- and distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.
