Ethan Tracy wins on Web.com Tour
Ethan Tracy birdied two of the final five holes in regulation, eagled the par-5 18th and won a playoff at the Club Colombia Championship on Sunday in Bogota. Tracy, who began the day in eighth place, finished the final round with a 6-under 65. Tracy and Roberto Diaz parred the first playoff hole before Tracy made a 20-foot birdie putt to win his first event on the tour.
