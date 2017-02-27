Episcopal diocese of Arkansas opposes campus carry
Thanks to Dr. Lisa Corrigan of the University of Arkansas for sharing a resolution of the Episcopal Diocese of Arkansas in opposition to the legislation requiring colleges to allow concealed weapons on campus by anyone older than 25 with the proper certificate The resolution speaks for itself. I am reminded of Republican politician who demanded to know my "church home."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|John
|33,905
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|6 hr
|Battle Tested
|11
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|Feb 24
|Fit2Serve
|65
|Duggar Family to Endorse Donald Trump?
|Feb 24
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Clinton Name Could Be Stripped From Little Rock...
|Feb 24
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Need input
|Feb 22
|World at Large
|1
|Medical neglect/lack of treatment in Arkansas J...
|Feb 21
|Tommy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC