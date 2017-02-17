Enhanced training snags concealed-car...

Enhanced training snags concealed-carry-on-campus bill

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

Proposed active-shooter training requirements have complicated campus-carry legislation in Arkansas, the latest state to propose a law that has prompted some college faculty resignations elsewhere. But the lead sponsor for Arkansas' bid to allow employees of college campuses to take guns to work said Friday that he's "optimistic" lawmakers will reach a deal to scale back an amendment that "virtually ruins" the bill while leaving intact part of a newly added training requirement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 21 min turbodawg 33,809
What Happened to Morgan Nick of Alma, Arkansas? (Jun '07) Fri Derek 63
News House passes measure to block Satanic monument Feb 14 Captain Obvious 2
News Arkansas court weighs future of city's LGBT pro... Feb 13 RalphB 5
Bennie Holliman Feb 7 Gina 5
Emanuel V Alvarez Feb 4 Psych 1
News Committee approves bill targeting Sharia law Feb 3 guest 5
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,582 • Total comments across all topics: 278,976,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC