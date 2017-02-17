Enhanced training snags concealed-carry-on-campus bill

Proposed active-shooter training requirements have complicated campus-carry legislation in Arkansas, the latest state to propose a law that has prompted some college faculty resignations elsewhere. But the lead sponsor for Arkansas' bid to allow employees of college campuses to take guns to work said Friday that he's "optimistic" lawmakers will reach a deal to scale back an amendment that "virtually ruins" the bill while leaving intact part of a newly added training requirement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.