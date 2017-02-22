Elise Davis visits Newport after majo...

Elise Davis visits Newport after major-label debut

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati.com

Elise Davis visits Newport after major-label debut Nashville-by-way-of-Arkansas singer opening for Jack Ingram at the Southgate House Revival Friday. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2lwrKwE "The Token," the major-label debut by Nashville-by-way-of-Arkansas singer Elise Davis, was one of the most pleasant surprises of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr guest 33,875
Need input 8 hr World at Large 1
Medical neglect/lack of treatment in Arkansas J... Tue Tommy 2
News Plea is guilty in mailed-threats case Feb 20 George Nunn 1
What Happened to Morgan Nick of Alma, Arkansas? (Jun '07) Feb 17 Derek 63
News House passes measure to block Satanic monument Feb 14 Captain Obvious 2
News Arkansas court weighs future of city's LGBT pro... Feb 13 RalphB 5
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,815 • Total comments across all topics: 279,085,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC