Dental benefits manager selected

After initially scoring last among four bidders, a Florida company won a contract to manage dental benefits provided to Arkansas Medicaid recipients after the state's procurement director on Friday disqualified two of the other bidders. The ruling cleared the way for Fort Lauderdale-based Managed Care of North America to provide the dental benefits starting in 2018 along with Sherwood-based Delta Dental of Arkansas, which scored second in an evaluation by a committee of state employees.
