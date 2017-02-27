Damage reported at Illinois nursing home, Arkansas community
This photo provided by Tim Creedon shows his baseball and a hailstone that fell in the backyard of Creedon's home in Ottawa, Ill., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has activated the state's emergency operations center as local officials reported damage from tornados spawned by a late-winter storm system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill
|49 min
|Rainbow Kid
|21
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|yuoyou
|33,916
|Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-...
|Tue
|John
|1
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|Tue
|spocko
|13
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|Feb 24
|Fit2Serve
|65
|Duggar Family to Endorse Donald Trump?
|Feb 24
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Clinton Name Could Be Stripped From Little Rock...
|Feb 24
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC