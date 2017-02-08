Criminal-justice bill stymied again

An omnibus bill aimed at changing Arkansas' criminal-justice system stalled again Wednesday in a Senate committee, where it has been for weeks as sponsors try to hammer out details through negotiations with county groups. The chairman of the committee, Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, R-Little Rock, expressed frustration as fellow committee members asked to defer action on the 46-page bill so they could have more time to read it.

