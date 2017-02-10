Couple hope to turn Arkansas general store open for more than 125 years into hot spot
Brian and Reagan Eisele laugh about some of the rumors that swirled around this rural community in northern Johnson County when they arrived about five years ago. Cathie Brown tends to pies at Oark General Store, considered to be the oldest continuing business of its kind in the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Trumpdraft dogger
|33,736
|Arkansas court weighs future of city's LGBT pro...
|Fri
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|4
|House passes measure to block Satanic monument
|Feb 10
|Kirk Koebass
|1
|Bennie Holliman
|Feb 7
|Gina
|5
|Emanuel V Alvarez
|Feb 4
|Psych
|1
|Committee approves bill targeting Sharia law
|Feb 3
|guest
|5
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|Jan 30
|_Susan_
|22,347
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC