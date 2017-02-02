Cotton promises town halls later this...

Cotton promises town halls later this year; Senator's closed-door ...

15 hrs ago

Noted, for the record: Sen. Tom Cotton 's staff is now promising that Cotton will hold town hall meetings in Arkansas this year. Nearly all Congressional Republicans have avoided holding town halls thus far this year, wanting to dodge the sorts of direct confrontations with constituents that can go viral on YouTube.

