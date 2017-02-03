Cotton apologizes in call to Arkansan
A Fayetteville activist who tried and failed to meet with one of Sen. Tom Cotton's staff members got a personal apology from the lawmaker this week -- and an offer to meet soon. The Republican from Dardanelle phoned Caitlynn Moses of Ozark Indivisible on Thursday afternoon and promised to hold a town-hall meeting later this month.
